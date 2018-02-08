5/24/2017 - Jonathan Cheban joins BUILD for a live interview at AOL's Capper Street Studio in London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

What else do you send a baby named Chicago?

Flowers are overrated but Chicago-style pizza? It’s forever.

Well, at least forever in our hearts because you know a box of deep-dish lasts less than 3-hours in my house.

During his visit, Kim Kardashian-West’s best friend, Jonathan Cheban, earned “favorite uncle” points by bringing the fam and the newborn pizza from Chicago.

The gift was fitting considering pizza is the food of gods and Cheban’s alter-ego is Foodgod. It’s his blog, check it out!

“I bought her 20 boxes of pizza from Chicago because what else do you get her?” he said. “I think from Giordano’s, which is one of their favorite pizzas. I sent them a whole thing because everyone always sends flowers and it’s no fun.”

Does anyone else think Giordano’s should probably name a pizza “Chicago West” now?

You guys, this right here is why Jonathan has remained Kimmie’s ride-or-die biffle for years!