The Midwestern University Speech-Language Clinic helps clients overcome anything that makes communication challenging.

Clinical faculty have expertise addressing the unique needs of both children and adults with communication impairment.

They serve individuals with developmental delay, cognitive impairment, aphasia, traumatic brain injury, autism, learning disabilities, hearing loss, social communication disorders, voice disorders, stuttering, and more.

For more info, call 630.743.4500 to schedule an appointment. B96 Cares!