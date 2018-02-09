By Lizzy Buczak

Excited for the Olympics?

So is Cheetos!

The brand introduced a new limited-edition flavor, Cheetos Winter White Cheddar Curls, in honor of this year’s Winter Olympics.

The flavor especially supports the USA’s Curling team, which will be competing in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Will you try the flavor? Let us know what it tastes like.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App
PHOTOS: Walk the Moon Performs At B96!

Listen Live