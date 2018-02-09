To promote the new chips, Cheetos teamed with Youtuber Todrick Hall (also one of T-Swift’s besties) in a commercial set to “Teach Me How to Curl.”
Excited for the Olympics?
So is Cheetos!
The brand introduced a new limited-edition flavor, Cheetos Winter White Cheddar Curls, in honor of this year’s Winter Olympics.
The flavor especially supports the USA’s Curling team, which will be competing in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Will you try the flavor? Let us know what it tastes like.
Lizzy Buczak