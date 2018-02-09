Photo: Courtesy Interscope

By Scott T. Sterling

Fergie wants to clear the air: the Quentin Tarantino incident was no big deal.

The “Fergalicious” singer addressed the incident that occurred on the Planet Terror movie and captured in behind-the-scenes bonus footage found on the DVD release of the Grindhouse double-feature that also contains the movie Death Proof.

With the resurfaced footage making the rounds in light of actress Uma Thurman’s recent accusations against Tarantino, Fergie made a point of setting the record straight at the wrap party for FOX singing competition show, The Four.

“First off, I stand with victims everywhere no matter what genre, race, gender, age. I stand with victims period, and I don’t want to take away from anyone’s story,” Fergie explained to ET. “That just wasn’t my story.”

The singer urged that the incident not be taken out of context, and that there was nothing malicious behind Tarantino’s on-set actions.

“We were just kind of having banter. We were having a little bit of fun,” she detailed. “But make no mistake, I don’t want to take away from anyone’s story, and I stand with every victim and everyone’s story everywhere.”