Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

The Laguna Beach days are coming back to life, but with a southern twist!

Kristin Cavallari is set to star in her own reality TV show revolving on expanding her fashion line in Nashville. The show will feature her NFL hubby, Jay Cutler, but mainly focus on her career endeavors.

Kristin has mentioned in the past that she hopes her hubby ends his NFL career soon. Will the show get Jay Cutler to finally retire??