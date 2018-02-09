By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under:Entertainment, Gossip, news, reports, shows
Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

The Laguna Beach days are coming back to life, but with a southern twist!

Kristin Cavallari is set to star in her own reality TV show revolving on expanding her fashion line in Nashville. The show will feature her NFL hubby, Jay Cutler, but mainly focus on her career endeavors.

Kristin has mentioned in the past that she hopes her hubby ends his NFL career soon. Will the show get Jay Cutler to finally retire??

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live