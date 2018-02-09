ID 27409337 © Foodio | Dreamstime.com
Is it a coincidence that the first snow day of 2018 coincides with National Pizza Day?
Methinks not.
There’s nothing more comforting and soul-warming than a crispy crust, melting cheese and savory sauce.
Here’s where you can get some delish deals for National Pizza Days!
- Dominos: Indulge in their mix and match special, which allows you to choose two menus items for $5.99 each, including a medium two-topping pizza or eight-piece chicken wings.
- Papa Johns: 40 percent off online orders with “40PIZZA.”
- Pizza Hut: Get two medium pizzas for $5.99.
- Chuck E. Cheese: Get any large pizza and score a free large Thin & Crispy Pepperoni Pizza.
- Whole Foods: Large “Take & Bake” pizzas will be on sale for $9.99!
- California Pizza Kitchen: Cut down on calories with the cauliflower crust pizza at NO EXTRA CHARGE today only.
- Baskin Robbins: That’s right, the ice cream chain is getting in on the fun by offering free samples of its new Sweetheart Polar Pizza Ice Cream treat. It’s made with a heart-shaped double-fudge brownie crust and topped with special Love Potion #31 ice cream, brownie pieces, marshmallow topping, and festive heart sprinkles.
- Blaze Pizza: Score a free fountain drink with your order of any pizza, plus look into the BOGO deal on their website.
- Giordano’s: Use promo code “deepdish” to take $5 off orders of $25 or more at participating locations.
- Little Ceasars: Get extra pepperoni and cheese for just $1 when you upgrade to Little Caesars “EXTRAMOSTBESTTEST.”
Lizzy BuczakLizzy’s passions have always included music, pop culture and Britney Spears… not necessarily in that order. Becoming a web producer for B96 is like a...More from Lizzy Buczak