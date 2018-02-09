Can’t stop the feeling!

The Super Bowl Selfie continues his world domination, this time making an appearance on The Ellen Show.

During the interview, the 13-year-old acknowledged that he’s seen all the viral memes that hit the web after he struggled to take a selfie with Justin Timberlake during his Super Bowl halftime show performance.

(His phone finally rebooted and he did get the selfie!)

Ellen gave him the ultimate surprise: a call from Justin Timberlake himself.

And that wasn’t all — Justin then gifted Ryan and his family with backstage tickets to his show where they could take a proper, second selfie.

Ryan couldn’t even contain his excitement as JT told him, “I can’t wait to meet you!”

Luckiest kid in the world? Definitely.

Watch the adorable video in the player above!