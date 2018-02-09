Justin Timberlake performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 4, 2018. (Photo by David Clements/Sipa USA)

Member the kid who took a selfie with Justin Timberlake at the Superbowl?

His name is Ryan McKenna and he’s 13! Ellen has him on her show today and he shares his AMAZING experience and Ellen has the greatest gift EVER for him!

Watch here:

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE on the phone!? Tickets to his show?! AND tickets to a Patriots game?

I love that this kid has a sense of humor (and is sooo appreciative) about the memes and LOL at his comments about iPhone 6!

So Justin hooked him up (and Ellen), the Patriots did…now how about you Apple?! :p