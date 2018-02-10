Camila Cabello arrives at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards red carpet at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on January 28, 2018. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

This really could the best year ever for Camila Cabello! She’s got insane solo success..and now love?

Camila was spotted getting cozy with this guy…

Matthew Hussey?

Matthew is 30 (that’s 10 years older than her) and a British life and dating coach and is known for giving advice for Cosmopolitan magazine – he seems qualified enough for our girl right? :p

That pic was taken yesterday of the 2 of them on a beach in Mexico and sources say there was lots of, “lots of PDA and smiles,” and that the couple appeared to be in the honeymoon phase (as in they just started dating/haven’t been dating long).

No word on how the 2 met, or how long they have been dating.

What do you think #Camilizers ? Good match?