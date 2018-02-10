3/17/2017 - File photo dated 26/6/12 of the Spice Girls (from left to right) Melanie Brown (Mel B), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham, as Melanie Chisholm has said she cannot envision the girl group reforming unless all five members are involved. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Our Spice dreams had just come true…only to have had them stripped away just as quick!

Earlier last week we got word that the Spice Girls ALL got together and that a tour was on the way…

But it seems this instagram post was misinterpreted:

The Spice Girls ARE NOT going on tour or have any plans to do so at this time.

Victoria Beckham (AKA Posh Spice) told Vogue UK TODAY:

I’m not going on tour. The girls are not going on tour.

Well geez just rip the band-aid off all at once 😦

She goes on to say:

It was so great to see the girls. We had such a fun lunch. It was really, really, really lovely. I still speak to them all individually, but for us all to get together was really lovely. There’s something so strong in the message of what the Spice Girls stood for. What is that in the future? What does that look like? We were just bouncing ideas around. Brainstorming.

So she doesn’t say it will never happen…at least we have that!

For more of that interview click here: VB in British Vogue