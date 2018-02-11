Dua Lipa is the ‘It Girl’ of the dance & pop music world right now. If you smushed all the Spice Girls together, you would get Dua. She’s all kinds of fierce and #1 again in Chicago for the 3rd week in a row with ‘New Rules’.
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. God’s Plan – Drake
19. River – Eminem, Ed Sheeran
18. How Long – Charlie Puth
17. Young, Dumb & Broke – Khalid
16. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello
15. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line
14. Finesse – Bruno Mars, Cardi B
13. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash
12. Let You Down – NF
11. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran
10. Havana – Camila Cabello
9. Wait – Maroon 5
8. The Middle – Zedd, Marris Morris
7. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line
6. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello
5. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
4. Him And I – G-Eazy, Halsey
3. Bad At Love – Halsey
2. Good Ole Days – Kesha, Macklemore
1. New Rules Dua Lipa