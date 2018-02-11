Singer/songwriter Dua Lipa attends the Universal Music Group 2018 Grammy After Party at Spring Studios in New York, NY on January 28, 2018. (Photo by Stephen Smith/SIPA USA)

Dua Lipa is the ‘It Girl’ of the dance & pop music world right now. If you smushed all the Spice Girls together, you would get Dua. She’s all kinds of fierce and #1 again in Chicago for the 3rd week in a row with ‘New Rules’.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. God’s Plan – Drake

19. River – Eminem, Ed Sheeran

18. How Long – Charlie Puth

17. Young, Dumb & Broke – Khalid

16. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

15. Let Me Go – Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line

14. Finesse – Bruno Mars, Cardi B

13. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash

12. Let You Down – NF

11. End Game – Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran

10. Havana – Camila Cabello

9. Wait – Maroon 5

8. The Middle – Zedd, Marris Morris

7. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line

6. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello

5. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

4. Him And I – G-Eazy, Halsey

3. Bad At Love – Halsey

2. Good Ole Days – Kesha, Macklemore

1. New Rules Dua Lipa