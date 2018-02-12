Asthma affects about 1 in 12 children ages 0-17 in the U.S.

Asthma hospitalizations for children decreased by 50% from 2003 to 2013.

Despite this progress, 1 in 6 children with asthma still ends up in the Emergency Department each year.

Here’s what parents, caregivers and children can do.

-Learn about asthma, how to manage it and how to recognize the warning signs of an asthma attack.

-Take steps to reduce asthma triggers at home, especially never smoke around children.

-Make sure children use their asthma controller medicine as prescribed.

-Communicate the child's asthma action plan with schools, caregivers and healthcare providers.