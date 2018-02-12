Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

British-Liberian artist Lina Iris Viktor has accused Kendrick Lamar of stealing imagery from her work for his new “All The Stars” video with SZA, a track featured on the soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther.

Related: Kendrick Lamar Releases Video for SZA Collaboration ‘All the Stars’

The New York Times reports, Viktor’s lawyer, Christopher Robinson, said representatives at Marvel approached Viktor twice to ask if Lamar could use her 24-karat gold-patterned artwork from a series of paintings called Constellations for his video for the song from the Black Panther soundtrack. She turned them down both times.

Viktor said she can’t understand why Lamar’s video would emulate her artwork so closely after she denied permission to use it.

“Why would they do this? It’s an ethical issue because what the whole film purports is that it’s about black empowerment, African excellence — that’s the whole concept of the story,” she told the Times. “And at the same time, they’re stealing from African artists.”

“The infringement of Ms. Viktor’s rights is willful and egregious,” a letter from the attorney says, adding that Viktor is willing “to discuss a resolution of all her claims, consisting at a minimum of a public apology for the unauthorized use and a license fee.”

See the side by side comparison here.