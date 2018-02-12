Credit: Christine Newsom

Thinking about summer concerts and festivals really helps tune out the cold, wintery weather in Chicago.

Lollapalooza usually announces their lineup mid-March and by then, we have a pretty solid idea of who we can and can’t expect.

We also have a wish list we hope gets realized.

So without further adieu, here’s who we think is coming to Lolla and who we hope to see, including some WILD predictions that will probably never see the light of day!

Eminem

Eminem is a festie favorite, but he hasn’t been here since 2014. His new album, combined with the fact that he’s on the bill for Coachella could very well mean that Slim Shady be taking on the Windy City.

Cardi B

2017 kickstarted the year of Cardi B and she continues making 2018 her b***! She’s definitely on the radar, if not booked already. Even though she hasn’t performed at Lolla previously, I would assume she’d secure one of the bigger stages given her growing popularity.

Even her agent quote-on-quote said, “she has already locked in several major festival plays such as Coachella and Lollapalooza.”

Bruno Mars

Hear me out… Bruno Mars and Cardi B are teaming up for world domination, er, a world tour, but the conjoined tour is not stopping in Chicago. Given Cardi is 100% playing Lollapalooza, maybe Bruno will join her and give us a preview of what’s to come.

Jack White

Jack White is a sure-fire headliner for 2018. He’s currently playing Governors Ball, Boston Calling, and Shaky Knees, doesn’t have a Chicago date on his tour, and last visited Lolla in 2018.

Post Malone

Man, I feel just like a rockstar. He’s blown up on the charts and given he’s already playing both Coachella and Governors Ball, I’d add Lolla to the list.

N.E.R.D

Following their latest album “No One Really Dies,” N.E.R.D is the perfect choice for Lolla this year! Plus, they’re playing Governors Ball and Rolling Loud.

Travis Scott

Just cause he welcomed a new baby with Kylie Jenner doesn’t mean Travis Scott is hitting pause on festival performances. He’ll be playing both Governors Ball and Rolling Loud so chances are, we’ll see him on the Lolla lineup as well.

Gorillaz

Plenty of people were disappointed when the Gorillaz weren’t on the Lolla lineup in 2017, especially since they were doing virtually every festival. So it’s almost impossible for Lolla to ignore the backlash and not add them in 2018.

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster is a Chicago staple and as such, deserves a spot at the festival. However, she was just here last year for her own show at Wrigley Field so the odds aren’t in her favor. She also doesn’t have much new music out right now but arguably, could be a good addition for the pop lovers. Unless they decide to bring back Lorde, whose set was caught short due to the rain last year.

The Weeknd

If there’s no Eminem, The Weeknd will definitely be there. We always share some headliner with Coachella and it definitely won’t be Beyonce. The Weeknd was here last in 2015 and since then, he’s definitely become larger than life.

Khalid

Khalid is going to be a major artist and Lolla snoozed on him last year. Given his tour isn’t stopping in Chicago, he must be on the Lolla lineup.

Portugal. the Man

They last graced a Lolla stage in 2014 and have since blown up largely due to their hit “Feel It Still,” which has garnered the attention of pop radio. I can’t imagine Lolla wouldn’t snatch them on up.

Alice Merton

You may know her from her infectious song “No Roots.” Maybe I’m just projecting, but I say she’s earned her spot on the smaller stage.

Logic

Logic brought suicide-prevention and awareness to the forefront of his music so I could definitely see him added to the bill. He’s also doing a co-headlining a show with Halsey at Summerfest. Personally, I’d prefer him to bring Alessia Cara!

Lauv

With a sold out February show in Lincoln Hall, I’d say Lauv at Lollapalooza would garner much attention.

Axwell /\ Ingrosso

They basically outed it themselves so, there’s that.

Arctic Monkeys

In addition to their new album dropping this year, they’re also playing Firefly, which often shares artists with Lolla!

Sam Hunt

We need to throw in some country into the mix, right? And who better than the man with the pop-country song of the year! The likeliness of this is less than 50%.

OTHER THOUGHTS/ HOPES & DESIRES

HAIM, Maluma, St. Vincent, The Neighbourhood, Paramore, Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, MGMT, The Chainsmokers, Grace Vanderwaal, Imagine Dragons, RL Grime, Vince Staples, Childish Gambino, Beck, Brothers Osborne, Dillon Francis, Børns, Diplo, SZA, James Arthur.

WILD PREDICTIONS

Kanye West, Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, Spice Girls (you know, the reunion that isn’t actually happening. A girl can dream, right?)

