By Rebecca Ortiz
Ellen DeGeneres turned the big 6-0! And you know such a big birthday deserves a big celebration!

Saturday night tons of famous faces (Ellen’s friends lol) came out to show love for their fave person! Kimye, John Legend, Amy Schumer, Meghan Trainor and more!

And what better way to remember this day then with a photo booth!

Check out some of the fun pics below:

Happy birthday, @theellenshow! Here is me, John, Kim and Kanye!!!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ELLEN! Love, The KimYunns 🎈

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

#Ellen’s60th

A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on

Pretty cool right?

Wishing you the best birthday and year ever Ellen! We love you!

 

