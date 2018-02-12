Ellen DeGeneres at the People's Choice Awards 2017 Press Room at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 Photo by Sthanlee Mirador *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Ellen DeGeneres turned the big 6-0! And you know such a big birthday deserves a big celebration!

Saturday night tons of famous faces (Ellen’s friends lol) came out to show love for their fave person! Kimye, John Legend, Amy Schumer, Meghan Trainor and more!

And what better way to remember this day then with a photo booth!

Check out some of the fun pics below:

#Ellen’s60th A post shared by Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) on Feb 11, 2018 at 5:34pm PST

Pretty cool right?

Wishing you the best birthday and year ever Ellen! We love you!