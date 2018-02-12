ID 106409085 © Stanislau V | Dreamstime.com

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day and if you love food, these deals are for you!

Auntie Anne’s: Download the chain’s My Pretzel Perks app and score a “buy one, get one free” heart-shaped pretzel in either original or cinnamon sugar. Before you do, make sure you download their app 12 pm/EST on Feb. 13.

Hooters: Hooters is not playing this Valentine’s Day. Upload a pic of your ex to their website and then shred it. In addition to the satisfaction, you’ll also get a buy one, get one 10-piece boneless wings!

White Castle: Say ‘I love you’ with some sliders. Score a White Castle reservations for a Valentine’s Day dinner fit for you and your loved one. Reservations are being accepted on Open Table.

Dunkin’ Donuts: DD is feelin’ the love. To win a sweet trip to any city in the US, share via Instagram how your friendship or relationship runs on Dunkin starting Feb. 6 through Feb. 15! Make sure you tag #DDLOVECONTEST. And pop in for some Valentine’s Day themed donuts and coffee!

Qdoba: Free food for a kiss! If you kiss someone (hopefully, a loved one) at the register, you win a free choice of burrito, bowl, quesadilla, tortilla soup or the smokey habanero BBQ brisket.