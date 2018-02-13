LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Taraji P. Henson appears at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

The American Music Awards will air on Tuesday, October 9th on ABC.

The announcement for a “new date, same unforgettable night” was made on the award shows’ Instagram account.

NEW DATE, SAME UNFORGETTABLE NIGHT. The 2018 American Music Awards will be LIVE Tuesday, October 9th on ABC. #AMAs pic.twitter.com/WOoB79Gt6j — American Music Awards (@AMAs) February 13, 2018

Last year’s AMAs took place on Sunday, Nov 19.

While the special drew a large audience, TV ratings took a major hit due to Sunday night football.

A move to Tuesday night allows removes any competition thus securing the most eyeballs for all of the jaw-dropping musical and pop culture moments.

This is especially important since the nominees are based on fan interactions as reflected in Billboard magazine and its website.

The AMAs honor artists in Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, Latin, EDM and Soundtrack. Marquee non-genre award.

The televised show allows for awards in New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Tour of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Song and Artist of the Year categories.