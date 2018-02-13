Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Baby Chicago just got the most Chicago-ist present of all!

Kim Kardashian showed off a really cool gift sent to her newborn daughter, Chicago West, from the Chicago Bulls.

The NBA team sent Chi a sweatshirt, bib and Bulls jersey with “West” and the number 1 stitched onto the back.

The Chicago Bulls gave Kim Kardashian some merchandise for newborn Chicago West. pic.twitter.com/PGtczH2gRl — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) February 11, 2018

Seriously, little baby jersey’s might be the cutest thing yet.

“Thank you @chicagobulls,” Kim captioned one of the photos.

While many Chicagoans were not impressed with Kim and Kanye West naming their baby after the Windy City, it seems like the Bulls are digging it.

I wonder if they sent the West family season passes along with courtside seats too?