8/27/2017 - Ellen DeGeneres presents Pink with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards 2017, held at the Forum, Los Angeles. (Photo by Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Ellen DeGeneres celebrated her 60th birthday with a mega birthday bash! All your favorite celebrities were there and so were their exes. Chris Martin arrived with his new girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, but his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow and ex-gf Jennifer Lawrence attended the party as well.

Would you be able to see your ex with his new girl?