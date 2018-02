(Photo: Greg Williams)

Free Ticket Friday brings you some of the most sought out tickets in Chicago.

This time, we’re hooking you up with tix to see Ed Sheeran’s Soldier Field tour stop on October 4, 2018!

Listen during Free Ticket Friday on February 16th at the times listed below!

Win During These Hours

9am / 11am / 12pm / 1pm / 3pm / 4pm / 5pm / 6pm / 7pm

Contest Rules: