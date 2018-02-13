Credit: Six Flags Great America

You may find yourself feeling a little loopy after Mardi Gras.

Six Flags Great America is trying to mimic that feeling in their new roller coaster, the Mardi Gras Hangover.

According to the theme park, the new coaster is the LARGEST loop coaster.

“Naming such a unique and record-breaking coaster required out-of-the-box thinking,” said Park President Hank Salemi in a news release. “Riders will experience multiple moments of hang-time on Mardi Gras Hangover, with the addition of our Mardi Gras Festival debuting this summer, it was the perfect fit.”

Riders will be taken forward and backward on a giant loop before being suspended upside down.

Even though Mardi Gras is Feb 13, Six Flags will be hosting a Mardi Gras Festival for the first time this summer.

The theme park’s 16th coaster will open for the 2018 season on Saturday, April 21.

