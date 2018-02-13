By Nikki
Filed Under:Are you bold enough to take the IKEA challenge, daring, hide inside ikea for 24 hours without getting caught, Pop Culture, pop life, sexy, teenagers, Tide Pod Challenge Was Dumb But The IKEA Challenge Is Cool

Well no more Tide Pod Challenge. One, it killed people. Two, stores lock the Tide Pods up so you can’t even get them anymore.

So some teenager made up The Ikea Challenge. Basically, you stay in an Ikea for 24 hours without getting caught. I mean, you always want to take a nap in one of their bedroom displays…now is your chance. But not till the place is closed for the night. Hide in a dresser or something until lightfoot for the night. Now this is something I might try…but on the weekend…because I do have to show up for work. Oh and don’t get arrested for trespassing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live