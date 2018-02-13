Well no more Tide Pod Challenge. One, it killed people. Two, stores lock the Tide Pods up so you can’t even get them anymore.

So some teenager made up The Ikea Challenge. Basically, you stay in an Ikea for 24 hours without getting caught. I mean, you always want to take a nap in one of their bedroom displays…now is your chance. But not till the place is closed for the night. Hide in a dresser or something until lightfoot for the night. Now this is something I might try…but on the weekend…because I do have to show up for work. Oh and don’t get arrested for trespassing.