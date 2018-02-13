England and the Royal Family are gearing up for a very romantic year.

In case you’ve been out-of-touch with life, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married this May.

A royal wedding not only for England but also for America considering the former Suits actress is the first-ever American woman to marry into the family.

We’re already expecting an extravagant live-streamed ceremony, but now we’re finding out the real magic might be happening at the reception.

According to reports, Prince Harry has asked Ed Sheeran to perform at his nuptials.

Obviously, this would be perfect — pun-intended.

Ed is British, he’s uber talented and he’s known for really romantic wedding songs including the one every newlywed couple will use as for their first dance (me included), “Perfect.”

While the rumors haven’t been confirmed, Ed told reporters at Buckingham Palace that he would be 100% in to perform at the Windsor Castle-based wedding.

Hey, maybe he can even get some inspiration for his own upcoming wedding to fiancee Cherry Seaborn.

In addition, Elton John is rumored to both attend and perform at the royal wedding.

In other words, you better clear off your schedule for Saturday, May 19th because it is going to be royally epic.