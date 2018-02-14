2/9/2018 - File photo dated 28/08/16 of Britney Spears, who has added a new London date to her Piece Of Me tour, as well as shows in Birmingham and Blackpool. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

GLAAD is gearing up for their 29th annual media awards (awards that honors the art, artists and media that have shown outstanding support for the LGBTQ community) and announced that Miss Britney Jean is going to be receiving their Vanguard award!

The Vanguard award is so special because it goes to an individual that has gone above and beyond for the community.

GLAAD ‘s CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said about Brit:

An irrefutable icon, Britney Spears has entertained the world while also embodying the spirit of GLAAD’s Vanguard Award by speaking out on significant issues that face her fans — from the Dream Act to anti-transgender bills in Texas. She is a force in the music world who has used her global platform to share messages of love and acceptance, something that the world needs today more than ever.

So awesome right?!

Well Britney was just as excited about the honor:

Honored to be receiving the Vanguard Award at the @GLAAD Media Awards this year! The LGBTQ community means the absolute world to me and inspires me every day. I am proud to be an ally and I will continue to support equality and acceptance for all!! 💜💜💜 #GLAADAwards pic.twitter.com/iInKolgW61 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 13, 2018

Congratulations Britney! So well deserved!

The 2018 GLAAD awards will be on April 12th in Los Angeles.