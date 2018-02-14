NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: Camila Cabello at the 2018 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala at the Sheraton New York Times Square on January 27, 2018 in New York, New York. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

#Camilizers have you stopped crying with joy yet? :p It’s true!

Just one month after the release of her FIRST solo album, our girl is headlining her first solo tour!

The “Never Be the Same” tour will be coming to the Riv on April 22nd!

Tickets go on-sale to the public on Friday, February 16th (that’s THIS Friday/2 days away!).

And want to hear something super cool? If you purchase a VIP package, a portion of the money from the ticket sales will go to the Children’s Health Fund! ❤

Are you getting tickets??

See you soon in Chicago Camila!