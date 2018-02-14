2/6/2018 - File photo dated 03/07/15 of Drake, who has delighted thousands of high school youngsters in the US as he made a surprise appearance to film a music video. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
Romance everywhere…and lots of votes for Drake in the B96 9 Most Wanted! See what other song made the list on Valentine’s Day below:
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/14/18
9- Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
8- Eminem & Ed Sheeran “River”
7- Zedd and Maren Morris “The Middle”
6- NF “Let You Down”
5- Drake “God’s Plan”
4- Hailee Steinfeld and Florida Georgia Line “Let Me Go”
3- Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”
2- Dua Lipa “New Rules”
1- G Eazy and Halsey “Him and I”
Comments
Rebecca Ortiz