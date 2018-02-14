2/6/2018 - File photo dated 03/07/15 of Drake, who has delighted thousands of high school youngsters in the US as he made a surprise appearance to film a music video. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Romance everywhere…and lots of votes for Drake in the B96 9 Most Wanted! See what other song made the list on Valentine’s Day below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/14/18

9- Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

8- Eminem & Ed Sheeran “River”

7- Zedd and Maren Morris “The Middle”

6- NF “Let You Down”

5- Drake “God’s Plan”

4- Hailee Steinfeld and Florida Georgia Line “Let Me Go”

3- Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”

2- Dua Lipa “New Rules”

1- G Eazy and Halsey “Him and I”