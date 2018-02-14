Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Camila Cabello arrives at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Oooh the #Camilizers were on fire tonight! Two songs of her are in the Top 8 at 8! Are either #1? See below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 02/14/2018

8- Camila Cabello “Havana”

7- Charlie Puth “How Long”

6- Max “Lights Down Low”

5- Dua Lipa “New Rules”

4- Drake “God’s Plan”

3- Halsey “Bad at Love”

2- Camila Cabello “Never Be the Same”

1- G Eazy & Halsey “Him and I”