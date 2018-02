Spend the weekend with B96 and get the ultimate hook-up!

This weekend (Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18) win tickets to see Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled at their Allstate Arena show on March 9th!

Listen During These Hours

Saturday: 11am / 12pm / 2pm / 3pm / 5pm / 7pm

Sunday: 12pm / 2pm / 4pm / 6pm / 8pm

Contest Rules: