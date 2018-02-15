Actors Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the premiere of HBO's 'The Leftovers' Season 3 at Avalon Hollywood on April 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by CraSH/imageSPACE) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Get out! (That’s what I screamed when I heard!)

Looks like we’ve got the first big celeb couple “unconsciously coupling” of 2018… Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced they split after only 2 years of marriage!

So what happened?

The 2 released a statement (thru their publicist) saying that the split was “mutual and loving and made at the end of last year” – end of LAST YEAR?!

They go on to say:

Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.

Are you surprised?

I am and I’m not. They never really seemed that in to each other to me. Of course it’s sad – you always want your favorite actor/actress to find love. But I guess Justin just wasn’t Jen’s lobster.

Now the speculation has already started…Brad Pitt is single again, now Jen is – DO NOT go there! You should never go thru old trash…even if it’s smokin hot Brad.