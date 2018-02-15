9/4/2017 - File photo dated 07/02/13 of a McDonald's logo, as the fast-food giant is facing its first ever strike in the UK as workers at two sites walk out in a dispute over pay and conditions. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

GASP! No more cheeseburgers in a McDonald’s Happy Meal? Talk about the most unhappy meal ever!

Well the good news is you CAN still get a cheeseburger from McD’s…even in your Happy Meal…but it will have to be by special request!

In an effort to create healthier choices, McDonald’s wants to make Happy Meals 600 calories or less – and those delish cheeseburgers were tipping the scale!

With a goal of having all their stores doing this by 2022, your standard Happy Meal will have: a smaller version of the fry offered, a bottle of water or a more reduced fat chocolate milk and your choice of a plain hamburger or 4 (or 6) piece chicken McNuggets.

McDonalds says that with so much pressure from the public to be healthier (15% of their sales is for Happy Meals and they are the most popular place for kids meals in all fast food) they are, “pledging to serve more fruits, vegetables and grains”.

Now, again by request (and possibly a small up-charge) you can still get a cheeseburger in your Happy Meal…but you can’t be mad at McD’s for looking out for our health right?

As long as they don’t mess with the toy in there I’m cool :p