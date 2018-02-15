(L-R) Halsey and G-Eazy at Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards held at the Vibiana Cathedral in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Everyone is still in a Valentines-ee mood! All the songs tonight in the 9 Most Wanted are about LOVE! Falling in love, falling out of love, etc! See who you loved enough to vote #1 below:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/15/18

9- Dua Lipa “New Rules”

8- Max “Lights Down Low”

7- Macklemore and Kesha “Good Old Days”

6- Charlie Puth “How Long”

5- Hailee Steinfeld and Florida Georgia Line “Let Me Go”

4- Camila Cabello “Never Be the Same”

3- G Eazy and Halsey “Him and I”

2- Bruno Mars and Cardi B “Finesse”

1- Drake “God’s Plan”