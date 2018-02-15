(L-R) Halsey and G-Eazy at Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards held at the Vibiana Cathedral in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)
Everyone is still in a Valentines-ee mood! All the songs tonight in the 9 Most Wanted are about LOVE! Falling in love, falling out of love, etc! See who you loved enough to vote #1 below:
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/15/18
9- Dua Lipa “New Rules”
8- Max “Lights Down Low”
7- Macklemore and Kesha “Good Old Days”
6- Charlie Puth “How Long”
5- Hailee Steinfeld and Florida Georgia Line “Let Me Go”
4- Camila Cabello “Never Be the Same”
3- G Eazy and Halsey “Him and I”
2- Bruno Mars and Cardi B “Finesse”
1- Drake “God’s Plan”
