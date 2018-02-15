1/9/2018 - File photo dated 31/5/2016 of Abel Makkonen Tesfaye aka The Weeknd who has ended his association with fashion brand H&M after it produced a controversial advert featuring a black child model in a hoodie bearing the quote "Coolest monkey in the jungle". (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Whoa you really wanted this song at #1 tonight on the B96 Top 8 at 8! SO many votes! See who else made the countdown below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 02/15/18

8- Hailee Steinfeld and Florida Georgia Line “Let Me Go”

7- Camila Cabello “Never Be the Same”

6- Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”

5- Khalid “Young Dumb & Broke”

4- G Eazy and Halsey “Him and I”

3- Bruno Mars and Cardi B “Finesse”

2- The Weekend and Kendrick Lamar “Pray for Me”

1- NF “Let You Down”