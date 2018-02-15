4/16/2017 - File photo dated 26/6/12 of the Spice Girls (from left to right) Melanie Brown (Mel B), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham, as Emma Bunton has said it would be a shame not to do a Spice Girls reunion, but that it needs to happen soon as they are all "getting on a bit". (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Despite Victoria Beckham shutting down the Spice Girls tour, it looks like they all signed a contract to put on a show! The Spice Girls aren’t going on a MAJOR tour, but they are going to do MAJOR performances in selected big cities in the UK and US.
Will you be buying tickets?
