Actors Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the premiere of HBO's 'The Leftovers' Season 3 at Avalon Hollywood on April 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by CraSH/imageSPACE) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have separated! The couple have been together since 2012, wed in 2015 and divorced at the end of 2017. Jennifer announced they will continue to be best friends after the separation.

Would you be able to stay close to someone you were married to?