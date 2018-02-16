Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are now a family of four.
The Victoria’s Secret model welcomed her second daughter with Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine.
The couple gave their bundle of joy an equally unique name: Geo Grace Levine.
Their first daughter, Dusty Rose, was born in 2016.
On Valentine’s Day, Levine shared a sweet picture of Behati, who was just a few days away from her due date.
Don’t expect to this to be the end for the Levine’s! The singer previously told Ellen DeGeneres that he wants a big family.
“I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos,” Levine he said, adding that his wife shares the same sentiments.
“She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”
Well, it doesn’t hurt to try!
Congrats to the beautiful family!