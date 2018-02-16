Singer Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo arrive at the 87th Annual Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, CA. (Photo By Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are now a family of four.

The Victoria’s Secret model welcomed her second daughter with Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine.

The couple gave their bundle of joy an equally unique name: Geo Grace Levine.

Their first daughter, Dusty Rose, was born in 2016.

On Valentine’s Day, Levine shared a sweet picture of Behati, who was just a few days away from her due date.

My maniac. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Feb 14, 2018 at 4:36pm PST

Don’t expect to this to be the end for the Levine’s! The singer previously told Ellen DeGeneres that he wants a big family.

“I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos,” Levine he said, adding that his wife shares the same sentiments.

“She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don’t know if I can do that. That’s a lot of babies.”

Well, it doesn’t hurt to try!

Congrats to the beautiful family!