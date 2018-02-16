Jan 28, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B performs “Finesse” during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY
Tonight’s 9 Most Wanted was all about the dynamic duos! Bruno and Cardi B, The Weeknd and Kendrick, Macklemore and Kesha and more! So which twosome was tops? See below!
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/16/18
9- Dua Lipa “New Rules”
8- Khalid “Young Dumb and Broke”
7- Bruno Mars and Cardi B “Finesse”
6- Camila Cabello “Never Be The Same”
5- The Weekend and Kendrick Lamar “Pray for Me”
4- Macklemore and Kesha “Good Old Days”
3- Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line “Meant to Be”
2- Ed Sheeran “Perfect”
1- G Eazy and Halsey “Him and I”
Comments
Rebecca Ortiz