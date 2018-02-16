By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under:Charlie Puth, Chicago, countdown, Drake, dua lipa, Ed Sheeran, Florida Georgia Line, Hailee Steinfeld, Kendrick Lamar, Maren Morris, Selena Gomez, the weekend, Top 8 at 8, Zedd
12/29/2017 - Embargoed to 1800 Friday December 29 File photo dated 10/12/17 of singer Ed Sheeran whose album, Divide, has broken chart records after logging a total 19 weeks at number one this year. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Happy it’s Friday? This countdown screams that for sure! Check out tonight’s Top 8 at 8 as chosen by you!

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 02/16/18

8- Dua Lipa “New Rules”

7- Selena Gomez “Wolves”

6- The Weekend and Kendrick Lamar “Pray for Me”

5- Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

4- Drake “God’s Plan”

3- Hailee Steinfeld and Florida Georgia Line “Let Me Go”

2- Charlie Puth “How Long”

1- Zedd and Maren Morris “The Middle”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live