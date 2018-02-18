Photo: Markus Pritzi

Punk rock pop star Dua Lipa is the reigning queen of the countdown for the 4th week in a row!

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Wait – Maroon 5

19. Say Something – Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapelton

18. God’s Plan – Drake

17. Finesse – Bruno Mars, Cardi B

16. River – Eminem, Ed Sheeran

15. How Long – Charlie Puth

14. Pray For Me – The Weekend, Kendrick Lamar

13. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

12. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash

11. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello

10. Havana – Camila Cabello

9. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line

8. Let You Down – NF

7. Bad At Love – Halsey

6. Let Me Go – Haille Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line

5. The Middle – Zedd, Marin Morris

4. Good Ole Days – Macklemore, Kesha

3. Perfect – Ed Sheeran

2. Him And I – G. Eazy, Halsey