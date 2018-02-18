Punk rock pop star Dua Lipa is the reigning queen of the countdown for the 4th week in a row!
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Wait – Maroon 5
19. Say Something – Justin Timberlake, Chris Stapelton
18. God’s Plan – Drake
17. Finesse – Bruno Mars, Cardi B
16. River – Eminem, Ed Sheeran
15. How Long – Charlie Puth
14. Pray For Me – The Weekend, Kendrick Lamar
13. Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello
12. Lights Down Low – Max, Gnash
11. Wolves – Selena Gomez, Marshmello
10. Havana – Camila Cabello
9. Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line
8. Let You Down – NF
7. Bad At Love – Halsey
6. Let Me Go – Haille Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line
5. The Middle – Zedd, Marin Morris
4. Good Ole Days – Macklemore, Kesha
3. Perfect – Ed Sheeran
2. Him And I – G. Eazy, Halsey
- New Rules – Due Lipa