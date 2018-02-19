Go Red For Women encourages awareness of the issue of women and heart disease, and also action to save more lives.

Cardiovascular disease has claimed the lives of nearly 500,000 American women each year, yet many women were not paying attention.

In fact, many even dismissed it as an older man’s disease.

The American Heart Association wants to change that!

They’ve set a strategic goal of reducing death and disability from cardiovascular disease and strokes by 20 percent while improving the cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20 percent by the year 2020. B96 Cares!