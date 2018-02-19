Camila Cabello arrives at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards red carpet at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY on January 28, 2018. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Jay Z and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy stole the show at the Grammys, (all eye were on her in the audience) specifically when this moment happened:

Did you see it? Camila is presenting an award and Blue Ivy is telling her parents to stop clapping…is that shade to Camila?

Well it wasn’t just us that noticed! Camila did on-stage presenting!

Check out what she had to say about it to BBC Radio:

I actually agree – I think Blue Ivy was telling Mom & Dad to stop clapping because Camila wasn’t done speaking.

Camila is such a pro – if I saw her do that I would’ve freaked out! LOL!

What is it about Blue Ivy that is so powerful?!

