Feb 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Fergie performs the national anthem before the 2018 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fergie sang the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game last night, leaving fans going what was that? The singer tried to boost up the sex appeal with a jazzy rendition, however, fans were very unimpressed claiming it was the WORST version of the National Anthem ever!
Do you agree??
Comments
Showbiz ShellyShowbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on...More from Showbiz Shelly