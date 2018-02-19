By Showbiz Shelly
Filed Under:Entertainment, Gossip, news, Report, trending
Feb 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Fergie performs the national anthem before the 2018 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Fergie sang the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game last night, leaving fans going what was that? The singer tried to boost up the sex appeal with a jazzy rendition, however, fans were very unimpressed claiming it was the WORST version of the National Anthem ever!

Do you agree??

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live