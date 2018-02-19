Feb 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Fergie performs the national anthem before the 2018 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Fergie sang the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game last night, leaving fans going what was that? The singer tried to boost up the sex appeal with a jazzy rendition, however, fans were very unimpressed claiming it was the WORST version of the National Anthem ever!

Do you agree??