Feb 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Fergie performs the national anthem before the 2018 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Fergie released a statement to TMZ about her National Anthem performance last night. It was (how do we put this lightly) not met with great reviews. If you missed it, don’t worry…. the internet is here for you:

TMZ just posted this statement from Fergie Ferg:

I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA. I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.

For the record, my love for “My Humps” remains unchanged.