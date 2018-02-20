By Showbiz Shelly
2/20/2018 - China's Ziwei Ren (second left) on the way to winning the Men's Short Track Speed Skating 500m Heat 5 at the Gangneung Oval during day eleven of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

 

Bumble is sharing stats that the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics has contributed a spike in love in South Korea! Looks like more people are hooking up in the wintery mix.

What sports team do you think has the most swipes?

