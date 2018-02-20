By Scott T. Sterling

Much like NBA star Kristaps Porzingis, pop star Kesha is suffering from a torn ACL in her knee.

Kesha sustained the knee injury during a fall at concert in Dubai earlier this month (Feb. 9). The singer is scheduled for surgery to repair the knee as soon as possible, forcing her to postpone 11 tour dates originally set for March and April.

Related: Kesha Leads Powerful Group Performance at 2018 GRAMMYs



The dates were set to begin March 25 in Brendale, Australia and end April 20 in Osaka, Japan. Ticket-holders for all countries are encouraged to hold onto their tickets and stay tuned for further information about rescheduled dates, which will be announced in the near future. The Byron Bay Bluesfest performance will not be able to be rescheduled.

“I’m heartbroken to be writing this right now. I am being forced to postpone some of my upcoming international dates due to a recent injury I sustained while performing,” Kesha wrote. “It’s my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctor’s orders and undergo surgery to repair my torn ACL so I can get ready to give it all on my Summer tour and beyond. Moving these dates is making me sick with sadness, but I tried to will this injury away and unfortunately it didn’t work. I love you all and I’ll work every single day as hard as I can to recover and get back on stage as soon as possible. I’m so sorry and sending love always.”

On the bright side, Kesha’s 30-city co-headlining North American tour with Macklemore (along with several solo shows) will begin as planned on June 6 in Phoenix, AZ.