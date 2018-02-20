Feb 17, 2018; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Donna Biederman, bottom right, gets emotional while listening to speeches during a gun control rally in front of the federal courthouse. Students, community members, elected officials and gun control advocates gathered together to call for common sense gun laws and firearm safety legislation in the wake of the school shooting that left 17 people dead and 15 others injured this past Wednesday in Parkland. Mandatory Credit: Nicole Raucheisen/Naples Daily News via USA TODAY NETWORK

#MarchForOurLives is trending for this all over social media after the most recent school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead. Students nationwide are planning a walkout and protest for gun control on March 24th. Celebrities are now tweeting that they too will be joining the march and protest. Are YOU or YOUR KIDS participating??