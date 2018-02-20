Photo: Courtesy Epic

By Annie Reuter

Travis Scott guests in the new video by Trippie Redd for the track “Dark Knight Dummo.” In the clip, Trippie is relaxing and counting his millions in a cabin in the woods. Then, the undead come out to play.

The violent four-minute-long vid plays out like a zombie-filled horror film. Lucky for Redd, his house is well secured with his crew is sufficiently armed, leading to a bloodbath that fans of The Walking Dead will love.

Trippie takes the helm until mid-track when Travis appears to lay down slick raps and waste zombies with a machine gun and a chainsaw. Will the rappers survive without being eaten?

Watch the violent clip, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.