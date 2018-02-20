Filed Under:Why Don't We
Credit: Atlantic Records Press

Imagine this: you’re eating pizza at a pre-show soundcheck party with the guys of Why Don’t We.

Well, it doesn’t just have to be a daydream — B96 wants to make it your reality.

Listen to B96 to win your way into the soundcheck event before Why Don’t We’s SOLD-OUT March 3rd show at the House of Blues!

 

Win During These Hours! 

Saturday Times to win:  12pm / 2pm / 3pm  / 5pm

Sunday Times to win: 1pm /3pm

 

 

Contest Rules:

  • Tickets to be given away on-air Saturday & Sunday, February 24th & 25th!
  • Must live in IL, IN or WI
  • One winner per household

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live