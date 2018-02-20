Credit: Atlantic Records Press

Imagine this: you’re eating pizza at a pre-show soundcheck party with the guys of Why Don’t We.

Well, it doesn’t just have to be a daydream — B96 wants to make it your reality.

Listen to B96 to win your way into the soundcheck event before Why Don’t We’s SOLD-OUT March 3rd show at the House of Blues!

Win During These Hours!

Saturday Times to win: 12pm / 2pm / 3pm / 5pm

Sunday Times to win: 1pm /3pm

Contest Rules: