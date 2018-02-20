Credit: Atlantic Records Press
Imagine this: you’re eating pizza at a pre-show soundcheck party with the guys of Why Don’t We.
Well, it doesn’t just have to be a daydream — B96 wants to make it your reality.
Listen to B96 to win your way into the soundcheck event before Why Don’t We’s SOLD-OUT March 3rd show at the House of Blues!
Win During These Hours!
Saturday Times to win: 12pm / 2pm / 3pm / 5pm
Sunday Times to win: 1pm /3pm
Contest Rules:
- Tickets to be given away on-air Saturday & Sunday, February 24th & 25th!
- Must live in IL, IN or WI
- One winner per household