Credit: McDonalds

We’re a week away from March but McDonald’s is getting into the Irish spirit.

The chain announced that the iconic Shamrock Shake has returned!

According to the press release, the minty McCafé confection features “creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup” further “topped with delicious whipped topping.”

It’s uncertain how long the green drink will be available so enjoy it while it lasts.

Before you get green with envy, be sure to download the official Shamrock Shake Finder app for iOS and Android phones, which allows you to find participating McDs and share Shamrock Shake stickers.

Now, we just need Dunkin’ Donuts to release St. Patty’s themed donuts!