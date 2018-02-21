12/4/2017 - Selena Gomez attending the Fashion Awards 2017, in partnership with Swarovski, held at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture Date: Monday 4th December, 2017. Photo credit should read: Matt Crossick/PA Wire (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted getting cozy in Jamaica making it very clear their relationship is DEF on again. The couple attended Bieber’s dad’s wedding and everything looked perfect! Check out the pics here.

Will the couple be next to elope?