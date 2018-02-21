ID 39409735 © Elegeyda | Dreamstime.com

2018 is zooming on by — can you believe we’re already in March?

That’s probably because there are so many things to do in the city, even in the dead of winter.

Check out our “Things To Do in Chicago: March 2018” list, there’s bound to be something to tickle your fancy!

Enjoy!

For The Irish (And Those Who Love To Party)

Dyeing of the Chicago River — On Saturday, March 17th, watch the river turn bright green thanks to the Journeymen Plumber’s Local Union 130! The river will be dyed at 10am, right before the downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Don’t worry, it’s 100% safe for the fishies! More info HERE!

St. Patrick’s Day Parade — Speaking of the parade, it kicks off at noon and makes its way through Grant Park on Columbus Drive. The event pays complete homage to the Irish with bagpipers, drum corps, Irish dancers and more! Since St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Saturday this year, expect the celebrations to be AMPED up. More HERE!

Morning & Afternoon Bar Crawls — Some people simply choose to honor the Irish by drinking green beer and Jameson all morning. Nothing wrong with that. In fact, there are TONS of St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawls, which offer buffet brunches, drink deals and even transportation. Check them all out HERE! The earlier you buy tickets, the cheaper they are!

For the Music Lover

Go To a Concert — March is the perfect time to catch a show and there’s no shortage of them this month! On March 9th Demi Lovato and DJ Khaled roll into the Allstate Arena. Similarly, Pink dominates the United Center for two nights on March 9th and 10th! G-Eazy will be heating up the Aragon Ballroom with his “Beautiful and the Damned” tour on March 9th, as well. Lorde + Run the Jewels + Mitski come to the Allstate Arena on Tuesday, March 27th, which is when Justin Timberlake will be bringing sexy back at the United Center with his “Man of the Woods” tour.

For Those Excited For Easter

Easter for kids in Schaumburg — Egg hunts, games, and more at the Bunny Bash in Schaumburg on March 24th! Get more info HERE!

Easter brunch at Macy’s — The Bunny Brunch at Macy’s runs from March 24 through the 31 at both Chicago and Oak Brook locations. Get all the details HERE!

Easter at the zoo — Eat breakfast with the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs, visit animals, and ride the train & carousel. Both the Lincoln Park Zoo and the Brookfield Zoo have individual vents!